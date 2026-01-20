Oshiwara firing appears to be a mischief, without specific target: Police

MUMBAI: Police probing the firing incident reported from Oshiwara on Sunday evening have said the bullets recovered from Nalanda Co-operative Housing Society in the Lokhandwala Complex do not appear to have been fired from an airgun. (Shutterstock)

While the forensic department is yet to ascertain the calibre of the bullets, the motive behind the firing remains a mystery. Officers suspect it could be an act of mischief as there is no indication, so far, that the residents were specifically targeted.

According to deputy commissioner of police (Zone 9) Dikshit Gedam, two rounds were fired at flats located on the second and fourth floors of the residential building in Andheri West. No injuries were reported in the incident, police said.

Residents told police they heard a loud sound and gathered in the building compound, following which they noticed impact marks on the outer walls and wooden fixtures of two flats. The flat owners also found the bullet casings and alerted the Oshiwara police.

Prima facie, the complainants have stated that they have no personal or professional enmity and do not suspect the incident to be an attempt to intimidate them, police said.

A heavy police contingent reached the spot soon after being informed, cordoned off the premises and began collecting evidence with the help of forensic experts. The police have launched an investigation to identify the person behind the firing and establish the sequence of events.

“We are scanning CCTV footage from the area to trace where and how the accused fled after firing the rounds,” an officer said, adding that it is still unclear whether the incident was aimed at any specific individual.