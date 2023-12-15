Other services hit hard

close_game
ByYogesh Naik
Dec 15, 2023 07:38 AM IST

Work at Old Custom House affected due to paucity of staff. Land record office deserted. Strike impacted Thane collector's work. Delays in Mumbai operations. Redevelopment papers delayed in Vikhroli sub-registrar's office. RTOs in Mumbai also affected.

MUMBAI: Work at Old Custom House, which has the collectorate and the state excise department, was affected due to paucity of staff. The land record office, which is one of the busiest departments, wore a deserted look on Thursday, said suburban collector Rajendra Bhosale.

Thane collector Ashok Shingare said, “The strike has impacted our work, even though we had contractual staff on stand-by.”

Hitesh Thakkar, a property registrars consultant said, “Operations in some parts of Mumbai went on peacefully, but as clerks were absent everywhere causing inordinate delays. We could not get certified copies, verified documents etc.”

In Vikhroli sub-registrar’s office of the property registrations, citizens were asked to come next week to collect their redevelopment papers. Raju Dhote, deputy inspector general of stamps in Mumbai said, “Work in Mumbai was majorly affected. Our sub registrar offices were not closed, but there was no clerical staff in the head office and some field offices.”

The situation in the regional transport offices (RTOs) in Mumbai were similar. In Wadala RTO, deputy RTO Vinay Ahire said, “Our licenses were issued and the vehicle checks were also complete, but our clerical staff’s absence caused inconvenience.”

