Bhide’s remarks on Gandhi kick up row, Congress demands right-wing leader’s arrest

Mumbai: Right-wing leader Manohar alias Sambhaji Bhide’s remarks against Mahatma Gandhi led to uproar in the Assembly after the Congress demanded his arrest claiming it may lead to tension in the society. Pune, India - July 7, 2018: Sambhaji Bhide was present at Shiajinagar to take blessing of Paalkhi Procession at Shivajinagar in Pune, India, on Saturday, July 7, 2018. (Photo by Sanket Wankhade/HT PHOTO)

Chief minister Eknath Shinde has assured that action would be taken in the matter.

Congress legislator and former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan raised the issue in the Assembly during zero hour on Friday and demanded Bhide’s arrest for the latter’s remarks on Gandhi’s parents.

“A person named Sambhaji Bhide has passed very derogatory and demeaning remarks against the father of the nation. The person should be immediately arrested under section 153 of the IPC for creating hatred in the society,” Chavan said.

“He has not done this for the first time. He has been doing this deliberately to create communal tension and riots. How can such a person be left scot-free and who will be responsible if there was any reaction to it. I am requesting the state government to arrest him immediately,” the Congress leader added.

Bhide, who leads an outfit Shiv Pratishthan Hindustan, in a public function in Amravati said, “Mahatma Gandhi’s name is Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, but Karamchand Gandhi was not Mahatma Gandhi’s father. A Muslim landlord was the real father of Mahatma Gandhi. There was evidence to support the fact that Mohandas was raised and educated by Muslim parents.”

Responding to the Congress demand, Speaker Rahul Narwekar directed the state government to take an appropriate note of it. “It is an important issue. The state government should take note of it and act upon it appropriately,” he said.

Following this, the CM said that appropriate action would be taken. “We will look into it and action would be taken,” he added.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Yashomati Thakur questioned why home minister Devendra Fadnavis has not acted against Bhide. “The state government is silent on the entire episode. This could lead to communal tension. The government should say that these people have been given free hand to create communal tension in the state. We are not going to tolerate it in Amravati or in the state. The state government will be responsible if any untoward incident happens in the state,” she said.

Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat said that it was surprising that the ruling parties have not uttered a word against Bhide. “His remarks are shameful and demeaning our national hero, despite which only Congress and its alliance partners are condemning it. Why are the ruling parties not speaking on it,” he asked.

