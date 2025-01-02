Over 18,000 penalised for breaking traffic rules on New Year’s Eve

MUMBAI: Over 17,800 motorists across Mumbai were penalised for flouting traffic rules on New Year’s eve, more than double the 8,678 motorists booked on New Year’s eve last year. Among violators, 333 were booked for drunk driving and the total fine collected from errant motorists via e-challans was ₹89.19 lakh. In the Mira-Bhayander-Vasai-Virar (MBVV) region, 488 motorists were penalised for violating traffic rules, including 61 for drunk driving. In Navi Mumbai, 266 people were booked for drunk driving and another 2,357 were penalised for various traffic offences. In all, 46,143 motorists were examined during the night-long drive (Praful Gangurde /HT Photo)

Police and traffic police officers in Mumbai attributed the rise to more patrolling points (nakabandi) and deployment of additional personnel in south Mumbai and the suburbs compared to last year. “The security arrangement for New Year’s Eve was effective, and no untoward incident was reported from across the city,” said a police officer.

Traffic police officials said nakabandis were in place at 107 strategic locations around bars and pubs, where new year revellers were present. Police officers and personnel from Maharashtra Security Force also participated in these nakabandis.

“The bandobast was carried out till 8am on January 1, 2025,” said the officer quoted earlier.

In all, 46,143 motorists were examined during the night-long drive, among whom 333 were found drunk beyond the permissible limit of 30 mg alcohol per 100 ml of blood. In other offences, 2,893 were booked for obstructing traffic/ parking haphazardly; 1,976 for refusing to ply (taxis and autos); 1,923 for riding without helmets; 1,731 for jumping signals; 868 for violating no entry; 842 for speeding; 440 for breaching the stop line ; 123 for triple-riding; 109 for using mobile phone while driving; 80 for rash driving; 40 for wrong-side driving; and 20 for unnecessary honking.

In Navi Mumbai, nine people were booked under the Narcotic Drugs Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) for consumption of drugs while another 33 were booked under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003 for consuming alcohol in public places).

In the MBVV region, nakabandis were in place at 21 locations including on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway. A total of 488 motorists were penalised for violating traffic rules, including 61 for drunk driving. Five people were booked under the NDPS Act and arrested for alleged drug consumption.