Mumbai, More than six lakh eligible farmers in Maharashtra are yet to receive benefits under the 2017 farm loan waiver scheme of the government, and action is underway to extend the relief to them, a minister told the assembly on Friday. Over 6 lakh Maharashtra farmers yet to get 2017 loan waiver scheme benefit: Minister in assembly

In a written reply to the Lower House of the state legislature, Maharashtra Cooperation Minister Babasaheb Patil said that under the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Shetkari Sanman Yojana, 44.04 lakh farmers, out of the total 50.60 lakh eligible ones, have so far received benefits of the loan waiver scheme, while process for the remaining 6.56 farmers is underway.

Under the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Shetkari Karjamukti Yojana, 32.29 lakh out of 32.42 lakh eligible farmers have received loan waiver benefits.

Additionally, 14.50 lakh farmers eligible for incentive subsidies for regular repayment of crop loans have received the benefit after Aadhaar authentication, he said.

A high-level committee was constituted on October 30, 2025 to study farm loan liabilities and recommend short and long-term measures. Of the expected data on 54.63 lakh overdue loan accounts from banks, information on 52.80 lakh accounts has been received and is being analysed. The committee is yet to submit its report, he added in the written reply.

Patil clarified that there is no provision by the state government to write off industrial non-performing assets as claimed, stating that such matters fall under the purview of the Centre.

Regarding crop losses due to excessive rainfall and floods during the 2025 kharif season, he said instructions were issued to restructure cooperative crop loans and grant a one-year moratorium on recovery of agriculture-related loans in affected talukas.

The minister further said ₹500 crore was approved through supplementary demands during the Winter Session of 2025 for implementation of the 2017 scheme, and a demand of ₹5,975.51 crore has been proposed for the 2026-27 financial year.

He added that the issue of providing further relief to distressed farmers will be considered after the high-level committee submits its recommendations.

