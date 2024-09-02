Over 60 cops transferred/ promoted in major reshuffle

Mumbai: A major reshuffle in the ranks of Mumbai police was set in motion on Sunday as more than five dozen senior police officials were transferred while 13 senior police inspectors were promoted to the rank assistant commissioner of police (ACP). The order was issued by the director general of Maharashtra police. HT Image

The 13 police officers who were promoted included Ninand Sawant, who was in-charge of Borivali police station and Dyaneshwar Wagh, who was a senior inspector with LT Marg police station. Some officers who were promoted were also transferred out of Mumbai. They included Deepak Chavan, senior inspector at Matunga police station, who was transferred to the economic offences wing in Solapur; Kalachowki senior inspector Sanjay Mohite who was transferred to the caste certificate and validation committee in Raigad district as deputy superintendent; and Rajendra Mulik who was transferred from Kherwadi police station to Pune as ACP. Cyrus Boman Irani, a senior inspector of traffic police, was promoted within the same department.

Aside from the promotions, 33 senior police inspectors were transferred to different parts of the city. Senior inspector Nitin Tadake was transferred from Azad Maidan to LT Marg police station; Ajay Kshirsagar was transferred from the local arms division, Marol to Gorai police station; Jayant Sapkal was transferred from the traffic police department to the BKC police station; Anil Thackrey was transferred from the special cell to the Bangur Nagar police station; Mohan Mane was transferred from Khar police station to the special branch; while Pandharinath Patil was transferred from the crime branch to Govandi police station.

The transfers and promotions are a part of regular reshuffle in the Mumbai police department.