Over 70,000 housing units stalled across MMR amid green clearance hurdle

MUMBAI: The construction of more than 70,000 housing units across 493 projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) has come to a standstill following a directive from the National Green Tribunal (NGT), Bhopal, a statutory body in India that deals with cases related to environmental protection and other natural resources. The new requirement has caused widespread delays, impacting project timelines and placing enormous financial strain on both developers and homebuyers. According to industry estimates, a majority of the affected projects fall within the affordable and mid-income housing segments (Aalok Soni/HT PHOTO)

The tribunal’s order mandates that all real estate projects falling within a 5 km radius of eco-sensitive zones must now secure environmental clearance from the Central government instead of state-level authorities — a significant departure from earlier norms.

Until this directive, the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) had the jurisdiction to evaluate and clear such proposals. The new requirement has caused widespread delays, impacting project timelines and placing enormous financial strain on both developers and homebuyers. According to industry estimates, a majority of the affected projects fall within the affordable and mid-income housing segments.

In early June, real estate representatives sought relief by meeting municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, urging him to allow these stalled projects to at least proceed up to the plinth level under the Ease of Doing Business initiative. However, the plea was turned down, as any such permission would be in direct violation of the NGT’s August 2023 order, passed in response to a petition filed by Bhopal-based environmentalist Pranjal Karera.

Karera’s petition had sought that the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) centrally appraise all construction projects within 5 km of protected zones — including those under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, critically and severely polluted areas identified by the Central Pollution Control Board, and eco-sensitive zones notified under Section 3(2) of the Environment Protection Act.

The order’s impact is being felt across large swathes of MMR — including areas surrounding Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Tungareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary, Karnala and Thane Bird Sanctuaries, Panvel Creek, and Phansad Wildlife Sanctuary. Developers argue that while environmental safeguards are necessary, delays in clearances are jeopardising the viability of ongoing projects.

“These clearances are a crucial part of the approval process. Timely intervention is essential to streamline procedures without compromising environmental norms,” said Zameer Khan, CEO of Unimax World. He added that several projects are also awaiting Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP) approvals, further compounding delays.

Developers warn that the prolonged uncertainty could result in increased project costs, which may eventually be passed on to homebuyers. The situation is particularly severe in Navi Mumbai, where many housing projects on CIDCO-allotted government land are stuck. These projects cannot be registered with the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) without the requisite clearances.

“The ripple effects are far-reaching — contractors, buyers, and even state government revenues are suffering. We’re hoping for a viable solution soon,” said Hitendra Ghadia, director at Millennium Infra.