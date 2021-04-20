Over 90 million people from Maharashtra can get Covid vaccine

With the Centre allowing all above 18 years to get vaccinated from May 1, over 90 million from Maharashtra will be eligible for the vaccine shots. The state has welcomed the decision by the Modi government and said it will help contain the spread of the virus.

About 73% of the population in Maharashtra is above 18 years old as per the 2011 Census. Maharashtra’s projected population is over 125 million. Maharashtra has inoculated 11.23 million people with 12.64 million doses till Monday evening. At least 60 million citizens or 50% of the population will now be added to the list of 33.8 million who are eligible for vaccination in the allotted categories of priority groups. In Mumbai, four million more will be added to the list of 4 million earmarked so far.

“We are expecting to cover around 90 million people. This will help avert the potential third wave. Though the details are yet to come, vaccine manufacturers are allowed to supply 50% of their stock directly to the states. The stock will be again divided equally between private and government-run vaccination centres,” said Dr TP Lahane, director of Medical Education and Research. “As per data from My Family My Responsibility surveys, approximately 4 million more people in Mumbai will be eligible (for vaccination),” said Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, health, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

The state government is yet to ascertain the estimated cost they will have to bear for the inoculation and the period it would need to vaccinate the people.

State health minister Rajesh Tope said that as the 18-44 age group is at high risk as their mobility rate is high. “The working class in this age group steps out of the house more than the others. The rate of the infection among them was on the rise. We hope they will overwhelmingly participate in the drive,” he said.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has thanked the central government for the decision. “I had requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow all above 25 years for inoculation. I am happy that the PM positively considered our request. Maharashtra government will plan systematically to accommodate the younger lot. We expect adequate supply of the vaccine,” he said.