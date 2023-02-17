Painter dies after falling from 14th floor of building in Chembur

Mumbai: A 25-year-old worker died after falling from the 14th floor of a building in Sindhi Colony, Chembur on Wednesday while he was painting the outer walls.

Police officials said the contractor was not provided proper safety gear at the time of work and inferior quality bamboos were used for scaffolding due to which it collapsed and the labourer fell from the 14th floor.

The Chembur police have registered a case of negligence against the contractor.

The deceased is identified as Husain Futung Krishnamuri, 25, a native of West Bengal who was staying in Navi Mumbai with his parents.

According to the police, while painting the walls, one of the bamboos broke due to its inferior quality and he fell on the ground. The safety belt got detached too, leading to his death.

“This is the responsibility of the contractor that he should take care of the safety of the labourers employed by him,” said police inspector Ranjit Jadhav.

Krishnamuri was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital where he was declared dead before admission. Police have recorded the statement of Futung Mohammad Krishnamuri, 57, the father of the deceased. Officials said one “Ajay Infra” had undertaken the repair and painting contract of Harikunj Building number 1 in Sindhi Society.

The deceased was working under contractor Mohammad Noor Alam Gutalu Mohammad. The case has been registered against Mohammad Noor Alam Gutalu Mohammad under section 304A of the Indian Penal Code for causing death by negligence. We have given him notice under section 41 of the CrPC and we will arrest him soon, said senior inspector Jaykumar Suryavanshi of the Chembur police station.