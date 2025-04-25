New Delhi and Mumbai: In the aftermath of the terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, on April 22, in which 26 tourists were gunned down, conforming with India’s retaliatory diplomatic actions against Pakistan, sources in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) on Thursday said that the release of Pakistani actor Fawad Khan’s film ‘Abir Gulaal’ will be stalled. The film was supposed to hit the screens on May 9, 2025. Pak actor Fawad Khan’s ‘Abir Gulaal’ to not release in India, say I&B ministry sources

The I&B ministry’s move comes shortly after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) reiterated its directive to ban Pakistani artistes on Wednesday, reported the news agency PTI. In a statement, the body said: “In light of the recent attack in Pahalgam, FWICE is once again compelled to issue a blanket boycott on all Pakistani artists, singers and technicians participating in any Indian film or entertainment projects. This includes performances or collaborations occurring anywhere in the world.” Earlier, the federation had called for a boycott of Pakistani artists, singers and technicians in the Indian film industry following the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

Earlier this month, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), led by Raj Thackeray, had also opposed the release of the film.

Khan, a fan favourite in India, was last seen in a cameo in Dharma Productions’ ‘Aai dil hai mushkil’ in 2016 – at the time the film also ran into trouble as its release came close on heels of the Uri attack. Khan’s equity among cinephiles was enhanced following his appearance in Pakistani TV series ‘Zindagi gulzar hai’ which was widely appreciated on both sides of the border.

With the romcom ‘Abir Gulaal’ Khan, with Vaani Kapoor opposite him, Khan was poised to return to Indian screens after nearly a decade.

After the Pahalgam terror attack, Khan had said: “Deeply saddened to hear the news of the heinous attack in Pahalgam. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this horrifying incident, and we pray for strength and healing for their families in this difficult time.”

Vaani Kapoor posted on her Instagram stories: “Have been numb, at a loss of words since the time I have seen the attack on innocent people in Pahalgam. Gutted. Devastated. My prayers are with the families.”

HT’s repeated attempts to speak to the producers of the film Vivek Agrawal, who has a production company in the UK, and Rakesh Sippy, for their reaction to the government’s move, were in vain.