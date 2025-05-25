Palghar man kills father to prevent over domestic violence

PALGHAR: A 21-year-old man who brutally killed his father in Palghar district to protect his mother from fatal domestic abuse was arrested on Saturday night. Police said he tried to destroy evidence and allegedly threatened the villagers against informing the police. (Shutterstock)

According to the police, the accused, Akshay Vilas Hadal, lived with his family in Hadalpada Varnol village of Wada tehsil. Akshay’s 45-year-old father, Vilas, was an alcoholic man who often harassed his mother, Jayashri, said a police officer. On May 20, Vilas was allegedly drunk and physically abusing his wife. A few moments later, he picked an axe and charged towards her. Seeing this, Akshay intervened and snatched the axe from him to protect his mother. In a fit of rage, Akshay used the axe to attack his father in the neck, killing him on the spot.

Akshay allegedly destroyed the evidence with the help of his family members. They cleared blood stains from the house and cremated Vilas’ body. Akshay also tried to destroy the blood-stained axe by dumping it in the pyre, said the police officer. After receiving information about the entire episode, the Wada police apprehended Akshay. Akshay admitted to the murder and having destroyed the evidence, said the officer.

The police then registered an offence against him under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita for murder and destruction of evidence and formally placed him under arrest.