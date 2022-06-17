Panvel civic body to conduct tree census
The Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has decided to conduct the first ever tree census in its jurisdiction. The census will help in enumerating the trees in the region, identifying their species, mapping their location and photographing them.
The survey details will be uploaded on the civic body’s website. It will help curb illegal tree felling and also bring on record the presence of rare trees in the region.
Spread over an area of 110sqkm, PCMC includes regions under erstwhile Panvel Municipal Council, 29 villages, five CIDCO nodes and other areas.
As per 2011 census, the region has a population of five lakh people that includes both urban and rural areas.
Municipal commissioner, Ganesh Deshmukh, said, “While the development of the city is important, it cannot be at the cost of the environment. It is mandatory to have 30% green belt in the city. There are hundreds of very old trees in Panvel and we shall be able to make a proper record of them all. I have, hence, asked for a census of all trees that are over 10 feet tall.”
PCMC has called for tenders from organisations with expertise in environment issues. The census will be completed within a year. The project has been estimated to cost ₹1.50Cr.
Deshmukh added, “Information on how many trees are in private and government areas, ancient trees, etc. will be procured. The census will provide pictures of the tree, the species and other information. The trees will be numbered. This will ensure that the details of the trees will be recorded in real time data. If there is any tree cutting, the tree authority will get information on it immediately. The census will make it easier for us to protect and prevent illegal tree cutting.”
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics