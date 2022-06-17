Panvel civic body to start English medium municipal school

The Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) is all set to start an English medium civic school from the current academic year. The initiative will help provide opportunities to children from all strata to study in English medium.

PCMC has called for applications for admission in junior kindergarten (Jr KG) class. The initiative has received good response from the parents.

PCMC commissioner, Ganesh Deshmukh, whose efforts have led to the starting of the English medium school, said, “For the academic year 2022-23, we will start with one class of Jr KG with a capacity of 40 students. Education in the English medium civic school will be free. Priority will be given to students residing within a 3km radius of the civic school.”

So far, 41 applications have been issued, of which 23 have been submitted to PCMC, while the remaining are still awaited. There is no application fee. Parents need to submit the birth certificate of the child along with residence proof that can include Aadhaar card, parents’ passport, voter identity card, electricity bill, telephone bill, water bill, driving licence, ration card, nationalised bank passbook or registered rental agreement.

Those born between July 1, 2017 and December 31, 2018 are eligible for admission to Jr KG. The draw for admission will be conducted on June 23 at 3pm.