NAVI MUMBAI: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has presented a ₹4,853.90 crore budget for 2026–27, laying out an infrastructure-led roadmap centred on water supply, roads, sanitation and civic amenities, while projecting a marginal surplus of ₹10 lakh. Panvel civic body unveils ₹4,853 crore budget with infra push, tax recovery focus

Municipal commissioner Mangesh Chitale tabled the budget on Tuesday before the standing committee chaired by Baban Mukadam, outlining a financial strategy aimed at sustaining Panvel’s rapid urban growth through a mix of capital investments and improved service delivery.

The corporation has projected total receipts of ₹4,853.90 crore, with a significant reliance on an opening balance of ₹1,362.30 crore, accounting for over 28% of the total income. Property tax recovery forms a critical pillar of the revenue plan, with the PMC targeting ₹319 crore from current demand and ₹1,633.45 crore from arrears. Pending dues alone contribute to more than one-third of the projected income.

Civic officials said recovering nearly ₹2,000 crore in accumulated property tax arrears will be key to funding the corporation’s ambitious infrastructure agenda. “Recovery of long-pending dues will remain a priority and is essential to support the scale of planned projects,” Chitale said.

The budget also factors in ₹547.94 crore from GST compensation grants and ₹159.31 crore from UDCPR-related development charges, along with additional support from central and state government schemes, highlighting continued dependence on external funding.

On the expenditure side, estimated at ₹4,853.80 crore, infrastructure development dominates allocations. Road works alone account for ₹358 crore, aimed at improving connectivity through concreting and asphalting across the city.

Water security remains a major focus area. The PMC has earmarked ₹150 crore for the Shilar dam project and ₹115 crore for upgrading the Dehrang-to-Panvel pipeline. Sewerage infrastructure will see an allocation of ₹164 crore, while ₹116.72 crore has been set aside for projects under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme.

Chitale said the corporation is open to exploring alternative financing options such as municipal bonds or loans to ensure timely execution of key water projects.

Sanitation and environmental management have also received substantial funding, with ₹317.81 crore allocated for solid waste management operations. Additionally, ₹159 crore has been earmarked for gardens and parks to improve urban livability.

Among major civic projects, ₹200 crore has been allocated for the new administrative headquarters, “Swarajya,” while ₹60 crore has been set aside for holding ponds to aid flood mitigation. Other proposals include ₹64 crore for daily markets, ₹61 crore for gaothan infrastructure, and ₹40 crore for community halls and multipurpose centres.

The social sector has also seen a boost. Primary education has been allocated ₹174.04 crore, including ₹40 crore for the proposed transfer of 51 Zilla Parishad schools to the PMC. Healthcare spending has been pegged at ₹194.56 crore, an increase of ₹89 crore over last year, aimed at strengthening public health services.