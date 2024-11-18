Panvel MLA confident of a fourth term

PANVEL: BJP candidate from Panvel, Prashant Thakur, a three-time MLA whose constituency PM Narendra Modi chose for a public meeting last week, is confident of a fourth term. From 2009, when he first contested from Panvel, till now, the young leader has come a long way, growing in strength and stature. His popularity is palpable in the enthusiastic crowds that greet him in every meeting. Panvel BJP candidate Prashant Thakur (centre) (HT PHOTO)

Campaigning in a large constituency like Panvel is not easy. Prashant, however, is leaving no stone unturned to reach out to the populace, even touring the far-flung villages, that sport a festive look with banners and festoons to welcome him.

Commenting on the rousing welcome, he said, “We work 24x7 all year round and not just during elections. This has been the case since my father, former MP Ramseth Thakur, started his political life. That is why people have elected me repeatedly and shower me with such overwhelming love.”

To their credit, the Thakurs have been able to hold on to the constituency even though party affiliations have changed - from Peasants and Workers Party of India (PWP) to Congress and then to BJP. “The confidence of the people has remained intact as they see that my father still guides us. I and my brother Paresh, the leader of the house in the civic body, have continued to work for all sections of society. People know why we took the decision to change parties - for the development of the region.”

Brushing aside the opposition criticism, he called them out for failing to bring any project or scheme to the constituency. “I have brought government funds of over ₹2,100 crore for various projects. Water supply issue will be resolved in the next eight months. Capacity of Hetawane dam and Kondane dam are being augmented while Nhava Sheva Scheme 3 will bring additional water to the region.”

Other notable projects he credited himself with are - ₹480 crore worth electricity projects of which ₹250 crore works have already started; a ₹550-crore junction improvement project for Kalamboli highway, and 25 health centres in rural areas. “We are also developing D B Patil Bhavan in Kharghar for all communities while Ramabai Ambedkar Hostel is being developed in Khanda Colony for 350 students. And, the Navi Mumbai airport is set to be named after our revered leader D B Patil.”

On the NAINA project around the airport area, he said, “It will provide quality infrastructure and services. However, if the villagers do not want it, there should be voting in the gram sabha. If villagers face injustice, the project is not required.” Also touching on the sensitive PAP houses regularisation topic, he said they are now working to get them ownership rights.

Choosing his words carefully about future ambitions, he said, “Prashant Thakur doesn’t need to become a minister to do development work. People love me and, hence, demand it but the party has to take a decision after taking into account the alliance, seniority, and regional balance. I will accept a ministerial berth if the party gives me the responsibility, but that is not my aspiration. The people are with me - that’s my real power!”