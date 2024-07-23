Navi Mumbai: After an arduous two-hour trek, the Panvel city police on Sunday rescued a family of eight, including four children, who were stranded in a forest near the Paanch Peer mountain in Kushivali. Panvel police rescue family of 8 lost in forest

A family of four children, three men, and one woman from Nerul decided to go on a Sunday hike to the popular tourist spot Mataji Tekdi. Following this, they ventured further to explore the Paanch Peer mountain situated behind the hill. However, they got lost in the forest area leading to the mountain due to heavy rain and dense fog, which affected visibility.

According to a statement given to the police, the family began their climb at 9:30 am. However, by around midday, they realised that they were lost and nowhere near the mountain, after which they called the disaster management department for help.

The disaster cell informed the Panvel city police about the distress call. Around 3.30 pm, a team of eight police personnel and five villagers who were familiar with the terrain set out to locate the trekkers. “We were continuously in contact with the family on the phone, and the assistance rendered by the villagers came in handy in locating the group,” said assistant police inspector Swapnil Kedar.

The police said the route wasn’t risky, and there was no waterlogging. The family got lost due to low visibility while descending from the mountain. The group was brought safely back by 6:30 p.m.