5 hospitalised after parapet slab collapses in Versova

ByHT Correspondent
May 06, 2023 12:08 AM IST

Among the five, three people, Nandini Sarvade, 16, Diwanjali Aarole, 16 and Sofiya Khan, 17, were admitted to Cooper Hospital. The other two people, Shaukat Ansari, 23 and Aman Shahu, 16, were admitted to Anjuman Hospital. The condition of all five patients is said to be stable.

Mumbai: Five persons were injured after a parapet slab reportedly collapsed from the first floor of Silver Streak Apartment at Yari Road in Versova, Andheri West, on Friday afternoon.

The Silver Streak Apartment consists of two adjoining buildings – ground plus six and ground plus one storey structure.

As per civic officials, the hanging portion of the parapet wall was removed with the help of JCB and firemen, and the area near the road was cordoned off as a precautionary measure.

“There was an ongoing painting work on the 1st floor. Part of the parapet wall of the first floor fell and five people were injured, however, they are stable and out of risk. The building is not in a dilapidated condition. All loose portions have been removed from the site and also debris has been cleared,” said a civic official from K West.

