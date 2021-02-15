Parts of Maharashtra to see rainfall; Mumbai to remain dry: IMD
Parts of interior Maharashtra are expected to see rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning in the upcoming week.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall activity Tuesday onwards in parts of Marathwada, central Maharashtra and Vidarbha owing to a trough in lower-level easterlies. The weather conditions are likely to persist for three days.
While Hingoli and Nanded are likely to see rainfall from Tuesday, areas such as Kolhapur, Satara and Sangli are expected to receive rainfall from Wednesday. However, Mumbai and neighbouring areas will remain dry.
Meanwhile, temperatures in the city on Sunday remained similar to that recorded on Saturday. The Santacruz station of the IMD recorded a maximum temperature of 31.4 degrees Celsius, which was 1 degree above normal and 0.1 degree above Saturday’s 31.3 degrees. Colaba recorded a maximum temperature of 29.5 degrees Celsius, which was 3 degrees below normal.
The minimum temperature at Colaba was 20.5 degrees Celsius, which was 1 degree above normal. At Santacruz, the minimum temperature was 2 degrees above normal at 19.4 degrees Celsius.
According to System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the air quality remained in the moderate category on Sunday with an overall air quality index (AQI) of 186.
“The air quality of Mumbai is in moderate category and predicted to remain in moderate to poor category for the next two days due to pollution coming from industrial areas of Gujarat,” said a short-range forecast by SAFAR.
