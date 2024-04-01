 Passenger ingested 74 capsules of cocaine, held | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Passenger ingested 74 capsules of cocaine, held

ByAbhishek Sharan
Apr 01, 2024 06:34 AM IST

DRI officers had intercepted the accused when he arrived at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Thursday, on the suspicion that he was carrying a narcotic substance. On questioning, the passenger had allegedly admitted to having ingested capsules in his body for smuggling into India

Mumbai The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI)’s Mumbai Zonal Unit seized 1.1 kg of cocaine, worth around 11 crore, from a man from Sierra Leone, when he arrived at Mumbai’s international airport last week.

A total of 74 capsules, containing 1.1 kg of cocaine, were recovered from his body and seized on Saturday.
A total of 74 capsules, containing 1.1 kg of cocaine, were recovered from his body and seized on Saturday.

The accused, who was arrested by the DRI, had allegedly ingested the cocaine that was stuffed into 74 capsules, which were recovered from his body, agency sources said. The accused is suspected of acting as a carrier for an international narcotics trafficking syndicate and had been allegedly promised a payment of $1,000 (approximately 83,000) for his work by his handlers, sources said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

DRI officers had intercepted the accused when he arrived at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Thursday, on the suspicion that he was carrying a narcotic substance. On questioning, the passenger had allegedly admitted to having ingested capsules containing drugs and carrying the same in his body for smuggling into India, a DRI source said.

The passenger was produced before a city court and as per the court order, he was admitted to the JJ Hospital to retrieve the contraband via medical procedure. A total of 74 capsules, containing 1.1 kg of cocaine, were recovered from his body and seized on Saturday under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The accused is in judicial custody.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / Passenger ingested 74 capsules of cocaine, held
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On