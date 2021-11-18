Passengers can soon board outstation trains from Jogeshwari station

In what can be seen as a relief for people travelling outside of Mumbai, passengers will be able to board outstation trains from Jogeshwari railway station early next year.

The Western Railway has built two additional platforms costing Rs70 crore. The two railway platforms and one island platform along with three interchanging railway lines will be used at Jogeshwari station for the operation of these trains.

The zonal railway has sent the proposal on operations of the trains to the Ministry of Railways. Once approved, outstation trains will start operating from Jogeshwari station.

The divisional railway manager, Western Railway GVL Satya Kumar told HT, “Two railway platforms have been constructed at Jogeshwari station and we have sent the proposal of train operation to the railway board.”

The railways had earlier planned to operate nearly 100 outstation trains towards Gujarat and North India from Jogeshwari but have stated that the demand for outstation trains post the pandemic has been low.

“We will be reassessing the number of trains for operation from Jogeshwari as we have witnessed a decrease in the demand for the daily operation of outstation trains,” said a senior Western Railway official.