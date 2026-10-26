Mumbai: A Bandra West family returning from a holiday in Madrid discovered that one of their six checked-in suitcases was missing after landing at Mumbai airport. The suitcase contained valuables worth ₹2.25 lakh, including medals won during a cruise trip. The Sahar police registered a theft case against an unidentified person on Saturday after the family failed to trace the bag through the airline. Passenger’s suitcase with ₹2.25L valuables goes missing at airport

According to the complaint, Riya M, 44, had travelled to Madrid with her husband and two children in September. The family returned to India via Dubai on October 17, flying Emirates flight from Madrid to Dubai and connecting flight to Mumbai.

Riya told the police that all six bags had been checked in at Madrid airport. She received notifications on the Emirates app confirming that the luggage had been loaded onto the flights. At Dubai airport, she was also informed that all six bags had been loaded onto the connecting flight to Mumbai.

However, the family received only five bags at belt number six after landing in Mumbai. The missing suitcase contained two jackets, a hair dryer, a handbag, perfume, shoes, sandals, clothes and medals won during a cruise.

Riya approached the Emirates help desk and submitted a written complaint. The family followed up with the airline between October 17 and 23, but was eventually advised to lodge a police complaint.

The Sahar police registered a case against an unidentified person under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with theft.