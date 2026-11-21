On the Friday after Thanksgiving in early-1960s Philadelphia, the city's traffic police lost their day off. Officers worked long shifts of up to 12 hours, and even the police band was ordered into Center City, the downtown shopping district. "It was not unusual to see a trombone player directing traffic," Joseph P Barrett, a reporter for the city's Evening Bulletin newspaper, recalled in 1994. Advertisements for Black Friday sales at a store in central Madrid, Spain. (Bloomberg Photo) more

The officers had a name for the day. They called it "Black Friday".

That complaint now names one of the best-known discount sales on the shopping calendar, which falls on November 27 this year. Philadelphia's shopkeepers fought the name for years, but retail traders later adopted it with a happier explanation about profits, which eventually became the standard account.

Police elsewhere had used the name too. In November 1964, the Democrat and Chronicle, a newspaper in Rochester, in New York state, reported that police were "bracing today for 'Black' Friday." The best-documented account of how the name took hold is, however, from Philadelphia.

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A traffic squad's word Thanksgiving, the American holiday, falls on the fourth Thursday of November. In Philadelphia, the day after Thanksgiving typically marked the opening of the Christmas shopping season, with Santa Claus taking up his chair in department stores across the city. As schools were shut and visitors were in town for the Army-Navy game, an annual American football match between the country's military and naval academies, downtown traffic seized up.

According to Barrett, the term began with the department's traffic squad, which used it for the worst jams of the year. He also believed that the name, 'Black Friday', was far older. An officer from the days before traffic lights, who directed cars with a semaphore (a hand-worked signal arm) from a small wooden platform, had coined it, Barrett thought.

Barrett and Nathan Kleger, a fellow police reporter at the Bulletin, even used the term in a front-page Thanksgiving story about the traffic.

The Center City's merchants didn't like the term and complained to police commissioner Albert N Brown that the attention on traffic was keeping customers away from downtown. The following year, Brown issued a press release calling the day "Big Friday".

The two reporters, though, stuck with the old name – 'Black Friday' – and television, Barrett wrote, later picked it up.

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The merchants’ answer The Philadelphia Inquirer reported on November 30, 1985, that a caller had asked Irwin Greenberg, chairman of the Hess's department store chain in Allentown, Pennsylvania, about his Black Friday sales. Greenberg, a 30-year veteran of the trade, objected to the name. "That's the most disgusting thing I've ever heard," he said, according to the newspaper.

Greenberg insisted the phrase could not have started with a merchant and called it a Philadelphia expression.

Retailers eventually settled on a gentler story drawn from old bookkeeping. Shopkeepers once recorded their accounts by hand, with losses in red ink and profits in black. In this telling, which an Associated Press report repeated in 2008, the day after Thanksgiving was when a store’s books finally moved into the black for the year.