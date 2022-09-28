Passionate biker runs into stationary trailer on Panvel Uran Road, dies

A 21-year-old biker from Uran was killed on the Panvel-Uran Road on Wednesday at around 11am after she rammed her KMT bike into a parked trailer on the road.

The deceased, identified as Sejal Ambetkar, originally from Mhasla in Raigad district, was living with her aunt in Uran for the last five years for her education.

Biking was Sejal’s passion. Last month, she went to Moleshwar in Mahabaleshwar with a group of bikers. Her social media posts are flooded with her biking adventures.

According to the police, she was on her way to classes in Vashi when the accident occurred. After the accident, she was taken to MGM Hospital in Vashi, where she succumbed to head injuries during the treatment.

“Being a biker by passion, she was wearing a helmet as well as the complete suit worn by bikers. She was studying a banking-related course in Vashi and travelled there regularly. After the case reached Vashi, we recorded the statement of the doctor and family, and now the documents would be given to Panvel City police for further investigation,” a police official from Vashi police station said.

Vrushali Pawar, assistant police inspector from Panvel City police station said, “We are yet to register the case as she was taken to Vashi and we are yet to get the documents pertaining to the case. Once we receive it, a case would be registered.”

Sejal’s body was handed over to her family after the autopsy, and an FIR was awaited at the time of going to press.