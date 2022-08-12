Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Patrolman spots fallen boulder on tracks, stops train on Mumbai-Pune rail route

Patrolman spots fallen boulder on tracks, stops train on Mumbai-Pune rail route

mumbai news
Published on Aug 12, 2022 01:25 PM IST
Patrolman Motiram Lodhi who was on duty at that time, immediately stopped the approaching locomotive and informed his seniors about the incident
The incident occurred between Nagnath-Palasdhari section in Lonavala-Karjat Ghat on the up line. (File image)
The incident occurred between Nagnath-Palasdhari section in Lonavala-Karjat Ghat on the up line. (File image)
ByHT Correspondent

An alert patrolman averted an accident by stopping a locomotive along the Mumbai-Pune rail route as it was approaching a fallen boulder on the track in the early hours of Friday.

Rail services on the route that had to be temporarily halted but it was restored by 8:15am on Friday morning.

The incident occurred between Nagnath-Palasdhari section in Lonavala-Karjat Ghat on the up line.

Also Read: Most railway deaths are due to crossing of tracks: Thane GRP

Due to heavy rainfall, a boulder along with muck from a nearby hill fell on the tracks around 12:50am.

Patrolman Motiram Lodhi who was on duty at that time, immediately stopped the approaching locomotive and informed his seniors about the incident. There were no passengers on the train and no one was injured in the incident.

“Minor damages to track, overhead wire and mast occurred but were repaired with the help of 100 labourers by around 8:15 am. During the restoration period, around ten trains were delayed for 30mins to an hour. As the boulder was huge, we had to split it and then move, before restoration of services,” said Shivaji Sutar, CPRO, Central Railway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Experts from PPCB, department of agriculture, department of soil and water conservation, IIT Ropar, NGOs, industries and Punjab Remote Sensing Centre shared their studies to tackle stubble burning during the brainstorming workshop in Ludhiana. (HT FILE)

    Ludhiana | Experts share studies to tackle stubble burning

    A brainstorming workshop on “Space-based solutions for effective management of stubble burning and air pollution” held at Punjab Remote Sensing Centre on August 10, under the aegis of ISRO-DMSP, culminated on Friday wherein 100 officers from different departments, universities, and farmers participated. Experts from PPCB, department of agriculture, department of soil and water conservation, IIT Ropar, NGOs, industries and Punjab Remote Sensing Centre shared their studies to tackle stubble burning.

  • Notably, officials have criticised the MC’s failure to sanction new posts over the last two decades, even as the number of buildings in Ludhiana has increased manifold. (ht file)

    Ludhiana MC building branch continues to reel under acute staff shortage

    Ludhiana The municipal corporation's building branch continues to reel under acute shortage of staff, with only 10 building inspectors deputed to keep a check on the existing 4 lakh buildings as well as upcoming projects. Only one building inspector is deputed in the civic body's Zone C, which comprises eight blocks, while a maximum of three inspectors are deputed in other zones.

  • (From left) Brahmakumari Manju Didi, Radha Didi and Brahmakumar Badri Bhai addressing the media on Friday in Lucknow . (HT)

    Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Brahmakumaris to take out peace march today

    Prajapita Brahmakumari Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya is organising a peace march to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (75 years of Independence) in Lucknow on Saturday. The march will cover areas including Parivartan Chowk, KD Singh Babu Stadium, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Hospital, Rajiv Chowk, Lohia Path and will conclude at Women Power Line (1090) intersection.

  • MLA Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal flagging off e-rickshaws for lifting of garbage in Ludhiana East constituency. (HT PHOTO)

    Ludhiana | MLA Grewal flags off e-rickshaws for door-to-door collection of garbage

    To improve solid waste management in city, MLA (Ludhiana East) Daljit Singh Bhaola Grewal flagged off e-rickshaws for door-to door lifting of garbage in different wards of the constituency on Friday. Ten vehicles have been deployed in the constituency in the first phase. A partition has been created in the container of the e-rickshaws to facilitate collection of segregated waste.

  • Two arrested with fake currency notes worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.40 lakh in Prayagraj

    Two arrested with fake currency notes worth 3.40 lakh in Prayagraj

    The Prayagraj unit of Special Task Force busted an inter-state gang involved in circulation of counterfeit currency notes and arrested two of its members on Thursday. Fake currency notes worth Rs 3.40 lakh were also recovered from their possession, officials said. Bablu's uncle Achhelal Chaurasia used to bring fake currency notes from gang's kingpin Deepak Mandal in West Bengal. Madan Lal of Pratapgarh and Achhelal went to West Bengal several times and brought fake currency notes worth several lakh.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 12, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out