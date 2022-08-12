Patrolman spots fallen boulder on tracks, stops train on Mumbai-Pune rail route
An alert patrolman averted an accident by stopping a locomotive along the Mumbai-Pune rail route as it was approaching a fallen boulder on the track in the early hours of Friday.
Rail services on the route that had to be temporarily halted but it was restored by 8:15am on Friday morning.
The incident occurred between Nagnath-Palasdhari section in Lonavala-Karjat Ghat on the up line.
Also Read: Most railway deaths are due to crossing of tracks: Thane GRP
Due to heavy rainfall, a boulder along with muck from a nearby hill fell on the tracks around 12:50am.
Patrolman Motiram Lodhi who was on duty at that time, immediately stopped the approaching locomotive and informed his seniors about the incident. There were no passengers on the train and no one was injured in the incident.
“Minor damages to track, overhead wire and mast occurred but were repaired with the help of 100 labourers by around 8:15 am. During the restoration period, around ten trains were delayed for 30mins to an hour. As the boulder was huge, we had to split it and then move, before restoration of services,” said Shivaji Sutar, CPRO, Central Railway.
-
Ludhiana | Experts share studies to tackle stubble burning
A brainstorming workshop on “Space-based solutions for effective management of stubble burning and air pollution” held at Punjab Remote Sensing Centre on August 10, under the aegis of ISRO-DMSP, culminated on Friday wherein 100 officers from different departments, universities, and farmers participated. Experts from PPCB, department of agriculture, department of soil and water conservation, IIT Ropar, NGOs, industries and Punjab Remote Sensing Centre shared their studies to tackle stubble burning.
-
Ludhiana MC building branch continues to reel under acute staff shortage
Ludhiana The municipal corporation's building branch continues to reel under acute shortage of staff, with only 10 building inspectors deputed to keep a check on the existing 4 lakh buildings as well as upcoming projects. Only one building inspector is deputed in the civic body's Zone C, which comprises eight blocks, while a maximum of three inspectors are deputed in other zones.
-
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Brahmakumaris to take out peace march today
Prajapita Brahmakumari Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya is organising a peace march to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (75 years of Independence) in Lucknow on Saturday. The march will cover areas including Parivartan Chowk, KD Singh Babu Stadium, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Hospital, Rajiv Chowk, Lohia Path and will conclude at Women Power Line (1090) intersection.
-
Ludhiana | MLA Grewal flags off e-rickshaws for door-to-door collection of garbage
To improve solid waste management in city, MLA (Ludhiana East) Daljit Singh Bhaola Grewal flagged off e-rickshaws for door-to door lifting of garbage in different wards of the constituency on Friday. Ten vehicles have been deployed in the constituency in the first phase. A partition has been created in the container of the e-rickshaws to facilitate collection of segregated waste.
-
Two arrested with fake currency notes worth ₹3.40 lakh in Prayagraj
The Prayagraj unit of Special Task Force busted an inter-state gang involved in circulation of counterfeit currency notes and arrested two of its members on Thursday. Fake currency notes worth Rs 3.40 lakh were also recovered from their possession, officials said. Bablu's uncle Achhelal Chaurasia used to bring fake currency notes from gang's kingpin Deepak Mandal in West Bengal. Madan Lal of Pratapgarh and Achhelal went to West Bengal several times and brought fake currency notes worth several lakh.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics