Pawar assures to resolve issues of State primary teachers

NCP chief, Sharad Pawar, has assured primary teachers of the State that their demands would be resolved at the earliest. He said that he would call for a meeting to discuss the issues after the assembly session and find a way out.

Pawar was in Navi Mumbai on Friday to attend a primary teachers’ conclave and annual convention organised by Maharashtra Rajya Prathmik Shiskshan Sangh at Karnala Sports Club.

Pawar said, “I am not saying that the issues will be resolved tomorrow itself. The State assembly session is on. Once it ends, I will call for a meeting of the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and the concerned ministers to find a way out. I will personally look into the demands.”

Sambhaji Raut, a Sangh leader, said, “We are pleased with the response we have got from the various leaders. There are around 35 demands of teachers and even students that we have placed before the political leaders.

“Among the primary demands is that all those who have come into government service after Nov 1, 2005 should be paid as per the old pension scheme. The new pension policy is unjustified. We are hopeful that the government will take into account the sentiments of thousands of teachers and accept our demands.”