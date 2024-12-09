Mumbai: A new escalator was inaugurated on platform number four at Ghatkopar railway station on Saturday, bringing the first phase of the station’s upgradation project to an end. Ghatkopar is among 17 stations in in the city which are being refurbished by the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) and the second phase of its upgradation is expected to be completed by 2027-end. Phase 1 of Ghatkopar rly station revamp complete

The railway station at Ghatkopar comprises an important transit point as it connects Central Railway’s main line with the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar Metro 1 line. Commuters have time and again complained about excessive crowding during peak hours as the queue to enter the metro station spills onto the 12-metre-wide foot over bridge catering to the railway station.

“We commissioned one more escalator on platform number 4 at Ghatkopar railway station a couple of days ago, taking the total number of escalators installed during phase one to six,” said an MRVC official.

Apart from the escalators, the first phase saw the addition of a 12-metre-wide, 75-metre-long foot over bridge; a deck with booking office on the eastern side, measuring 15 metres in width and 45 metres in length; and an FOB with exits on both sides on platforms 2, 3 and 4, the official added.

The second phase of the project, which is underway now, will see the construction of two 12-metre-wide and 75-metre-long FOBs – one at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) end and the other at the Kalyan end; a 300-meter-long, 8-meter-wide elevated deck on the western side, above platform 1; six staircases, including four with exits on two sides; seven escalators and three lifts.

Other upgradation work planned at the station include a four-metre-wide skywalk connecting platform 4 with the FOB at north-end, service buildings for government railway police, and a ground plus one storeyed structure on the east side housing ticket counters and offices.

Presently, MRVC is in the process of procuring steel girders for the two new FOBs. The existing booking at the north end is being demolished to make way for one of the FOBs while the site for the elevated deck on the west side has been cleared.

“Work on phase 2 of the project is likely to be completed by March 2027,” said the MRVC official quoted earlier.

The upgradation work at Ghatkopar station was being undertaken keeping in mind the growing needs of passengers, said Subhash Chand Gupta, chairman and managing director, MRVC. “It will provide enhanced facilities, streamline traffic, and make journeys safer,” he said.

Additional amenities at the station, including a two-wheeler parking area beneath the east deck and a façade on the east side, are in the final stages of development, said MRVC officials.