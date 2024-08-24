Phase 2 of Mantralaya security plan okayed; drone use, visitor screening mandated

Mumbai: The high power committee has approved the second phase of the Mantralaya security plan, authorising the use of drones and imposing restrictions on visitors entering the government headquarters. The home department has allocated a budget of ₹41.75 crore for the plan's implementation. The high power committee has approved the second phase of the Mantralaya security plan. (Bhushan Koyande/ HT Photo)

In response to recent incidents involving anti-social elements making reels on the premises and increased footfall on cabinet meeting days, the state home department has devised a strategy to enhance security measures. Following the first phase, which restricted visitor vehicles and established counters for departmental letters at entry gates, the home department is now set to further tighten security protocols.

The second phase introduces a visitor management system at all gates, limiting entry to those without specific reasons for visiting Mantralaya. Additional measures include restricting visitor time, implementing CCTV-based facial recognition, and utilising drones. Of the total budget, ₹1.64 crore is allocated for the CCTV network, ₹40.57 lakh for drones, ₹6.63 crore for command and control rooms, and ₹6.20 crore for a customised pass management system, according to a government resolution issued on Friday.

A senior home department official explained, "We have registered footfall of over 3,000 on cabinet meeting days when almost all ministers are present in Mantralaya. We find this risky for crowd management and VVIP security. We have encountered cases where the same faces visit Mantralaya routinely, working as agents for various government contracts and schemes. The facial recognition system will help us monitor such individuals by restricting their entry."

The official added that they plan to limit entry based on visiting time and the specific departments people need to access.

"These repeat visitors wander through various departments, disturbing employees and officials, and fostering a 'middlemen' culture that is detrimental to the government's image. Such individuals will be barred from entering the premises," the official stated.

The project has received approval from the high power committee chaired by the chief secretary.

The new security measures aim to address concerns about unauthorised access and potential security risks at Mantralaya, while also streamlining visitor management to improve efficiency and maintain the integrity of government operations.