Pillion rider dies after hit by a car on wrong side of the road

Mumbai: A 36-year-old Kurla resident died on Sunday after the bike he was riding pillion was hit by a car, allegedly being driven on the wrong side of the road on Sion flyover. A senior citizen was driving the car, he was issued a notice after registering a case and was allowed to go, said a police officer. Mumbai, India. July 21, 2025: A 36-year-old Sohil Ansari lost his life after a speeding car collided with his bike on Sion Flyover. Mumbai, India. July 21, 2025. (Photo by Raju Shinde/ HTPhoto)Mumbai, India. July 21, 2025. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)

According to the police, the incident occurred at 10:45 am on Sunday when the victim, Suhel Shakil Ansari, and his friend Abu Faizan Ehsaanhul Haq Ansari, who was riding the bike, were returning home from Marine Drive.

“When they reached the Sion flyover, their motorcycle collided with a car being driven on the wrong side of the road. The flyover doesn’t have a divider, and the car suddenly came into their lane and hit them,” said a police officer. Suhel suffered serious injuries and was bleeding from his nose and mouth. He was rushed to Sion Civic Hospital, where he was declared dead. Abu suffered injuries on his leg, the officer said.

The police identified the driver of the car as Chandulal Jain, 75, a resident of Byculla. A case has been registered against Jain under sections 106 (1) (causing death by negligence), 125 (b) (endangering life or personal safety of others), 281 (rash or negligent driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and 184 (dangerous driving) of the Motor Vehicle Act. Jain was served with a notice and allowed to leave, the officer said.