Plans of ‘Jain only’ toilet withdrawn after public outrage
The public quotation notice was issued on August 12, 2022, mentioning, ‘construction of toilet only for Jain community’
Mumbai The municipal commissioner of Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC), Dilip Dhole, had egg on his face recently, when it surfaced that the civic body had issued a notice to construct a toilet only for the Jain community.
The public quotation notice was issued on August 12, 2022, mentioning, ‘construction of toilet only for Jain community’. When HT questioned Dhole about this unusual initiative, he hastily agreed that it was a “grave error and the plan now stands cancelled”.
On the other hand, city engineer Deepak Khambit, confirmed that this was indeed planned, which has now been cancelled.
The toilet was supposed to be constructed under a bridge in Prabhag Samiti 01, Bhayander (west). The notice also mentioned that around ₹8 lakh was set aside for the purpose, which was to be completed in two months. Clearly, some thought had gone into the proposal.
In an effort to save face, Dhole called it a non-issue and that much hue and cry was being made needlessly. “Since the afternoon people are trying to lend this a political colour,” said Dhole. “A toilet is for public use. When people ask for such rest rooms we comply.”
Dhole however, eventually accepted the flaw, when HT sent him a copy of the notice, detailing the scope of work and that it was meant for the Jain Community only. “We have issued instructions this afternoon that the corporation will never construct such toilets dedicated for any community. The notice stands cancelled,” he said.
Confirming the fiasco, Khambit, “The Jain community will construct the toilet on their own or through CSR.”
Meanwhile, this has set politicians aflutter, some slamming the civic body’s idea.
NCP party worker Arun Kadam, from Mira-Bhayander, said, “No one can construct a toilet for any specific community and if such a thing is happening, we condemn it.” He also said that such facilities should be used by all taxpayers.
“We already have our applications pending for new toilets at various locations which we have not been able to prioritise,” he added.
Shiv Sena’s Jyotsna Hansale, the former mayor of Mira-Bhayander, said, “These resources are for common people and not for a specific community.”
Independent MLA Geeta Jain, however said, “This was not for all Jains but only for Jain Dharma gurus who follow certain rituals. This issue has been completely misunderstood.”
