POCSO court hands down life sentence to 68-year-old man
A 68-year-old man from Mahim, who had sexually assaulted a minor girl in 2018, was awarded life imprisonment by a special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012) court on Tuesday. The court also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on him.
Police claimed that on September 2, 2018, the 10-year-old girl was playing outside and went near a floor mill to answer nature’s call. The “chakkiwala,” as the accused was referred to, called her but she ignored him.
The man along with a juvenile then dragged her inside the floor mill and took turns to sexually assault the minor, the prosecution alleged. The accused later gave her a coin of ₹5 and advised her to apply coconut oil to her private parts to ease the pain. The accused also threatened to kill her if she revealed the incident to anyone.
The girl out of fear did not talk about it at home. Next day, when her mother was out at work, her relatives visited her house and noticed that her private parts were bleeding. The family then enquired with the girl and took her for a medical examination.
On the basis of a complaint filed by the family at Shahu Nagar police station on September 3, a case was registered. The man was arrested and the juvenile was detained on the same day.
Public prosecutor Vinod More examined 11 witnesses, including the minor survivor, medical and forensic experts.
The juvenile was tried by the Juvenile Justice Board.
Jalandhar police trace extortionist, who threatened ex-BJP MLA, to Canada
The accused has been identified as Jatinder Singh alias a native of Makhu in Ferozepur, Sonu, currently residing in British Columbia, Canada. The accused had demanded ₹ 5 lakh from former MLA Bhandari over phone on June 25 after which the latter filed a police complaint. He addressed himself as a member of Goldy Brar's gang.
Sikh-American organisation SALDEF named recipient of 2021 FBI community leadership award
A Sikh-American education and policy non-profit organisation has been named recipient of a 2021 FBI community leadership award. In a statement, Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI Washington Field Office Steven M D'Antuono said that the Sikh-American Legal Defence and Education Fund has been named recipient of the 2021 FBI Director's Community Leadership Award (DCLA) for the Washington Field Office (WFO). SALDEF is a Sikh American education, media, and policy non-profit.
Man of the hour Fadnavis makes good on promise
Mumbai: Rather like Arnie, Devendra Fadnavis had told his followers after his ignominious exit in 2019: “Me Parat Yaenar” (I'll be back). Uddhav Thackeray's resignation as Maharashtra chief minister on Wednesday was the culmination of Fadnavis's campaign against the MVA government effected with Terminator-like precision. Fadnavis, who turns 52 this July, is all set to return as Maharashtra's chief minister for the third time this week.
Punjab assembly: LoP Partap Bajwa demands autonomous body to telecast proceedings
Leader of Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Friday alleged anomalies in the live telecast of Punjab Vidhan Sabha proceedings. The Congress leader, who took up the issue in the Zero Hour, said he gets constant calls from across the state that whenever any Opposition member speaks, the camera's focus is removed from them during the telecast.
Congress MLA requests CM to take over PIMS Jalandhar
Congress MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary on Wednesday met chief minister Bhagwant Mann and requested him to take over the Punjab Institute of Medical Sciences Jalandhar so that the people of the Doaba region can avail top quality medical treatment at affordable prices. He demanded that the state government should cancel the public-private partnership and take over the institute.
