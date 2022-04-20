Police arrest two contract killers in murder of 25-year-old man in Thane
A 25-year-old man was allegedly killed by three of his relatives over property issues in Shil-Daighar area of Thane. They disposed of his body in a remote place in Murbad.
The deceased was identified as Mangesh Patil of Walkan village, Thane. He went missing on April 12, and after conducting a search for him at several places by family members, police registered a missing complaint.
During questioning and checking his location, police found two persons interacting with him. Police nabbed the two accused identified as Pravin Jagtap, 26, and Rahul Suryavamshi, 25.
An officer from Shil-Daighar police station said, “These two called the deceased to discuss the property matter and took him to a remote area of Murbad forest. They killed him in the car by strangling him to death and later disposed of his body in a jungle area. They got a ₹50,000 contract from the relatives of the deceased to kill the person. The deceased became a hurdle to the relatives on their ancestral property issues and to remove this hurdle, the accused gave a contract to kill him. We are yet to arrest all other accused in the case.”
The two contract killers have been booked under IPC Section 302. Recovery of the deceased’s body is going on.
Nationalist Congress Party Women hold morcha in Vashi demanding arrest of Naik
Nationalist Congress Party Women wing held a morcha in Vashi at the DCP office demanding the arrest of BJP MLA Ganesh Naik. While Navi Mumbai police has said that it's investigating into the matter, there have been calls for Naik's arrest. Earlier, Shiv Sena women wing had taken a morcha to Nerul police station to demand action against Naik. The protestors were carrying placards and banners slamming Naik and raised slogans against him.
Sugarcane yield target 100 quintals per acre in 2 yrs: Harpal Cheema
Co-operation and finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Tuesday said the state government has set a target to enhance sugarcane yield to 100 quintals per acre in the coming two years. In a statement here, Cheema said that a total of 1.72 crore quintals of sugarcane has been crushed by the cooperative sugar mills of the state during the 2021-22 season, which is about 20 lakh quintals more than the last crushing season.
Nawanshahr grenade blast mastermind Rinda new challenge for Punjab police
With the Nawanshahr grenade blast said to be the handiwork of gangster-turned-Khalistani terrorist Harvinder Singh, alias Rinda, the activities of Pakistan's new go-getter man for terror operations in Punjab have emerged as a new challenge for the Punjab Police. Rinda's profile prepared by the intelligence wing of the state police reveals that his original name was Harwinder Singh Sandhu. The police also recovered a hand grenade from the accused.
Bokadia meets UP CM, to establish film city in Sonbhadra
The maker of films like 'Pyar Jukta Nahi' and 'Teri Meharbaniyan' proposed establishing a film and training institute in the state along with a state-of-art film city. During this interaction, chief minister Yogi Adityanath talked about the upcoming state-of-the-art film city in Gautam Buddh Nagar and the favourable conditions that have been created for shooting and attracting film makers to the state in terms of facilities, easy permissions and subsidy.
5 students injured as school bus overturns in Hoshiarpur
Five students were injured on Tuesday when a school bus turned turtle, about 60 km from here, police said. The students were returning home after school hours when the bus overturned at some distance from their school. Talwara station house officer inspector Manmohan Singh said the injured students were admitted to the community health centre in Hajipur from where three were referred to the Civil Hospital, Mukerian.
