Police book nine-year-old boy for rape
Kalyan: Police have booked a nine-year-old boy for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl at Vithalwadi in Thane district.
According to the police complaint filed by the girl’s family, both of them live in the same building. On the evening of April 3, as usual, she went downstairs to play with her friends, including the boy, it said.
The boy took her to the backside of the building and inserted his finger and a stick inside her vagina, the complaint said.
An officer from Vithalwadi police station said, “She couldn’t tell her mother what exactly happened, neither was her mother able to understand. A few days later, when the girl started to complain of pain near her private parts, she was taken to a gynaecologist who told her mother about some insertion. Later, she narrated the incident.”
The officer said, “The family came to the police station on Friday to file a complaint. We registered a rape case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act against the boy. It seems the boy followed someone’s instructions. We are taking information from him.”
-
MP cops didn’t allow us to enter, say Medha Patkar, lawyer on Khargone visit
Social activist Medha Patkar and Supreme Court lawyer Ehtesham Hashmi on Saturday said they attempted to reach out to families affected by riots in Sendhwa town of Barwani district and Khargone on Saturday but were not allowed, lawyer Hashmi said. Hashmi, who is also a member of the Congress's legal cell, said there should be an independent probe into the communal violence in Madhya Pradesh.
-
QR code based digital payment system starts at head post offices
In an effort to make its services customer friendly, the Department of Posts has started UPI QR code based digital payment system at all booking counters of head post offices across the country including Varanasi. Postmaster general of Varanasi region, Krishna Kumar Yadav said in the first phase, this service has been started from April 16.
-
Derailment delays train services for over 14 hours
Mumbai Local train services on main Central Railways between CSMT and Kalyan were affected for over 14 hours after the derailment of three coaches of a mail train on Friday night. However, no injuries were reported in the incident. Railway officials said that there will be investigation if human error caused the collision. At 9.45 pm on Friday night , three rear end coaches of Dadar-Puducherry Express derailed near Matunga railway station.
-
HC strikes down GR allowing deduction of 10% land acquisition amount paid to tribals
The Bombay high court on Wednesday struck down a July 2010 Government Resolution (GR) issued by the state government authorising the deduction of 10% from the compensation paid to tribals for the acquisition of the Class II occupancy lands allotted to them by the government. The court was hearing a bunch of petitions filed by tribals from Vasai.
-
Soren faces EC probe over mining lease to self
The Election Commission of India has begun a probe into allegations that a mining lease on a government land was granted to Jharkhand chief minister Heman Soren last year, which amounts to holding an “office of profit” and hence could invite his disqualification from the legislative assembly under the Representation of People's Act, people aware of the development said on Saturday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics