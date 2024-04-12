 Police constable dies in road crash on Elphinstone Bridge, friend serious | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Police constable dies in road crash on Elphinstone Bridge, friend serious

ByHT Correspondent, Mumbai
Apr 12, 2024 06:46 AM IST

Police constable, 25, dies in a bike accident on Elphistone bridge, Parel. Friend seriously injured. Incident occurred early Thursday morning.

A 25-year-old police constable died after an unidentified vehicle dashed into his sports bike on the Elphistone bridge, Parel. His friend is seriously injured in the accident. The police said the accident took place early on Thursday morning.

According to the Bhoiwada police, they were informed at around 3am about the accident on the Elphistone bridge at Parel.

The police said both the persons on bike had suffered head injuries. It was likely some vehicle had dashed into their bike after which they had crashed into the iron railing and suffered head injuries.

Dhanraj Ghag, 25, a police constable attached with Local Arms II was driving the sports bike while his friend Kalpesh Annamalu, who works in Vidyavihar at a private firm was riding pillion.

