Police constable duped of 93 lakh using name of NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar

MUMBAI: A 57-year-old police constable has been swindled of ₹93 lakh by a businessman who promised him a partnership in two companies. The scammer claimed that Sharad Pawar, the chief of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)(SP), was involved in these companies and that the venture was initiated on his orders. Mumbai, India - Dec. 12, 2019: NCP Chief Sharad Pawar meets his party supporters on his 79th birthday at Y B Chavan Centre, Nariman Point in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, December 12, 2019. (Photo by Kunal Patil/Hindustan Times) (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)

According to Sahar police, the accused was identified as Apoorva Jagdish Mehta, 48, from Goregaon. The complaint was filed by Vijay Gaikwad, a constable at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport since 2020. Gaikwad, who provided courtesy services to VVIPs, frequently met Mehta at the airport. In 2021, Mehta claimed he was starting a company on NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar’s orders and offered Gaikwad a partnership. He suggested one company be named after his daughter and the other after son, with Pawar as a partner, boasting connections with high-profile politicians to gain Gaikwad’s trust.

Mehta told Gaikwad that ₹1 crore was needed to start the business. “Consequently, Gaikwad sold his flat, took out a loan from LIC, and withdrew money from his Provident Fund, believing that starting the company would secure his child’s future. He then paid Mehta ₹93 lakhs,” said the police officer.

When Gaikwad questioned the delay again, Mehta claimed Pawar identified a “Rahu Dosha” in his daughter’s horoscope, advising a puja at Dakshineswar Kali Temple, which Gaikwad performed with his family. Mehta then had Gaikwad sign documents at Dindoshi court, claiming the company formation was underway. Eventually, Gaikwad realised Mehta had used Pawar’s name to defraud him.

The constable eventually approached the Sahar police, who registered a case against Mehta for criminal breach of trust and cheating under sections 406 and 420 of the IPC.