Police constables, naiks can now investigate cases in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Over 45,000 head constables, and a section of the 110,000-odd police constables and over 25,000 police naiks who pass certain criteria, can now investigate cases in Maharashtra, according to an order issued by the state home department recently. Pune: Police personnel guard at the Swargate Bus Stand after the alleged rape of a 26-year-old woman inside a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus, in Pune, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (PTI Photo) (PTI02_27_2025_000101B) (PTI)

With this move, the Maharashtra government is looking to address a shortage of manpower in the state police force, especially after the abolishment of the police naik post in 2021, officials said.

According to the order, which was uploaded online on Friday, head constables have been given the power to investigate cases filed at police stations. Along with them, police constables and naiks who have a graduate degree, who have been in the service for more than seven years, and who have completed a six-week crime detection course, would also be allowed to investigate cases. Earlier, only officers of the rank of sub-inspector and above had the power to investigate cases.

“The decision to pass over the powers to head constables has been taken owing to the shortage of manpower, also resulting from the abolition of the post of police naiks in 2021,” said an official from the state home department. “The number of police naiks has been declining because of their retirements. While handing over the responsibility to investigate cases to the head constables and police constables, the in-charge of the police station will have to gauge the capability of the constables, apart from the qualification specified in the order.”

In the Indian police force, a police naik is an unofficial, non-gazetted rank below head constable and above constable.

The state government’s move would help reduce the burden on police officers, the official said. With a sanctioned strength of 260,000 personnel and officers in the state police force, over 10% of posts are unfilled, leading to a shortage of manpower. There are 122,771 sanctioned posts of police constables, while those for head constables and police naiks are 55,663 and 35,654 respectively.