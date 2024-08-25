 Police detain 5 people after woman’s decomposed body found in Mankhurd | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Aug 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
ByHT Correspondent
Aug 25, 2024 06:58 AM IST

Mumbai: A day after an unknown woman’s partially decomposed body was found wrapped in a plastic gunny bag in the Mankhurd area, the Trombay police have cracked the murder case and have detained her husband, two brothers-in-law, mother-in-law, and the sister of her husband.

“The prima facie reason for killing the woman is a family dispute and we are investigating who killed her among the relatives,” said a police officer. “We are interrogating them, and things will become clear soon.”

The body was found in Mankhurd area on Friday morning and the police said that it looked like she was killed at least three/four days ago.

“It appears that the woman was either smothered or killed by strangulation,” said Hemraj Rajput, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 6, while talking to Hindustan Times on Friday.

The body was recovered after workers at a metro car shed complained of a foul smell. While checking, they found a body wrapped in a plastic gunny bag near the Metro 2B corridor. They alerted the police around 10:30 am. “She was wearing a black salwar kameez and a necklace – a piece of imitation jewellery,” Rajput said.

Police sent the body to Rajawadi hospital for autopsy and have registered a case of murder.

Follow Us On