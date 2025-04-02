Police issue 3rd summons to Kunal Kamra

MUMBAI: Police have issued a third summons to stand-up comic Kunal Kamra, whose show parodying deputy chief minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde has earned him the wrath of the state. While issuing the summons on Tuesday, the Khar police have asked Kamra to present himself at the police station by April 15. Mumbai, India. Mar 24, 2025: Police security outside the Unicontinental Hotel in Khar, Mumbai after Shiv Sena workers ransacked the Habitat studio of The Uni Continental Hotel Mumbai. This incident occurred after stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra allegedly mocked Deputy CM Shri Eknath Shinde. Mumbai, India. Mar 24, 2025. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT photo) (Hindustan Times)

The Khar police have also begun to record the statements of audience members present at Kamra’s show titled ‘Naya Bharat’. They have issued summons to more than 20 witnesses present at the Habitat studio, at Hotel Unicontinental, in Khar, where the show was recorded on February 2. The witnesses include members of the audience, technicians, a hotel manager and hotel employees. Approximately 70 members of the audience were present at the show.

“We are investigating the charges against Kamra by talking to people present at the show, even though we have the video recording of the entire show,” said an officer with the Khar police.

A zero First Information Report (FIR) was initially registered against Kamra at the MIDC police station on March 24 on a complaint filed by Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel. On Saturday, three more FIRs were registered by the Khar police against Kamra, on complaints from Shiv Sena functionaries in different places in North Maharashtra.

Police said the FIRs will be treated as one, as the place where the alleged offence was committed, the venue where it was allegedly committed, the witnesses, and the law under which Kamra has been booked are the same.

Kamra has been charged under the following sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023: Section 353(1)(b) for ‘publishing or circulating false statements or rumours’; Section 352 for ‘provoking breach of peace’; and Section 356(2) for ‘defamation, specifically outlining that whoever, by words or other means, makes or publishes an imputation intending to cause harm’.

Police have summoned Kamra but have been unable to question him as he left Mumbai soon after the controversy broke. On Monday, a police team visited his Mahim residence but in vain as the comedian is in Puducherry. Kamra has secured anticipatory bail from the Madras High Court till April 7.

Sanjeev Dhumal, senior police inspector with the Khar police, said they would provide Kamra protection when he returns to Mumbai due to threats from the Shiv Sena. On Monday, Sena office bearer Rahool Kanal told the media they would give Kamra a “Shiv Sena-style welcome” when he returned to the city.