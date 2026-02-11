Police jeep’s wrong-side driving leads to teen’s death in Mazgaon

Mumbai: A 13-year-old pillion rider was killed after a container truck ran over her near the Eastern Freeway ramp in Mazgaon on Tuesday morning. Her father, who was riding the two-wheeler, was trying to escape a collision with a police jeep that was being driven on the wrong side, when the vehicle skidded and the girl fell under the truck, the police said. Ayat Bora, the 13-year-old pillion rider, died after falling under a truck while her father was trying to escape a collision with a police jeep. (Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

According to the police, Abdul Wahid Bora, a businessman and a tuition teacher from Dongri, along with his daughter Ayat Bora, a student of a school in Byculla, was on his way to Kurla to purchase herbal products for his business.

“When they reached the BPT Road near the Eastern Freeway ramp, a police jeep allegedly approached from the wrong side of the road. To avoid a collision, Abdul turned his two-wheeler towards the middle of the road, during which the vehicle skidded and both father and daughter fell,” said a police officer.

A container truck transporting cars was travelling behind them. The girl came under the truck and was run over. Ayat was rushed to KEM Hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. Abdul too suffered injuries and underwent treatment at the hospital, the officer added.

Following the incident, Sewri police examined the CCTV footage from the area. They registered a case against the truck driver and the driver of the police jeep, Sharad Kunule, 41, a police constable attached to the State Intelligence Department (SID). The case has been registered under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash or negligent driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, along with Sections 134 and 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act.