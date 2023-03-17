Police probing UP man who was in touch with alleged murderer

MUMBAI: The Kalachowkie police have sent a team to Uttar Pradesh to question a male friend of Rimple Jain, the 23-year-old woman who was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly murdering her 55-year-old mother, amputating her limbs and hiding the body parts for months in the house. The police are trying to ascertain if the man, who is from Kanpur, was also involved in the murder of Lalbaug resident Veena Jain. A senior police officer said that Rimple was in touch with the man. Mumbai: Mumbai Police arrested the victim, daughter, 22 year old Rimple Jain has being produced in the court, who the decomposed body of a 53-year-old (Mother) was found in a plastic bag in Lalbaug area, in Mumbai on Wednesday, 15 March 2023. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande)

“We are not sure how the man is related to her but she has been speaking to him continuously, and our intention is to find out if he was in any way involved in the murder or could throw light on the incident. He will be brought to Mumbai,” said a police officer. He added that the call details records showed that the man was in Mumbai around the time the police suspect the woman was killed.

The shocking incident came to light on Wednesday. According to the police, Rimple, a resident of Ibrahim Kasam building in Lalbaug, murdered her 55-year-old mother, amputated her limbs and hid the body parts for months in the house. The police found the woman’s decomposed torso and head stuffed in a plastic gunny bag in a cupboard and her limbs in a water drum in the bathroom.

According to the police, the victim was last seen alive by one of the neighbours on December 26. Rimple, a Class 12 dropout, lost her father two decades back and was living in the house with her mother.

On Tuesday evening, the wife of the victim’s brother Suresh Porwal approached the Kalachowkie police to inform them that Veena had been missing for months, and that she and her husband had last met her on November 26 the previous year. Residents of Veena’s building used to tell Porwal that they too had not seen Veena for long, and that there was a foul stench emanating from her house.

When police inspector Sudarshan Chavan went to the building with two constables and searched the house, they found the victim’s torso and head wrapped in a saree and stuffed in a polythene bag and her limbs in a steel drum in the bathroom. The police team also found an electric marble cutter and a sickle in the house, and suspect that the articles might have been used to amputate Veena’s limbs.

“The body parts were almost completely decomposed and must have been there for months. We called a team of forensic experts from Kalina, doctors from KEM Hospital and fingerprint experts,” said Dr Pravin Munde, DCP Zone IV.

Rimple, however, claimed to the police that her mother had fallen from the first floor while standing in the common passage on December 27, and was carried up by two employees of a hotel on the ground floor. The police questioned the employees who confirmed this: they also said that Veena was alive then but when they asked her if she wanted to be taken to hospital, she told them to take her upstairs to her home.