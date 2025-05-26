Police stations in 8 districts to house trauma support centres for women

Mumbai: The state government has approved the establishment of temporary shelters-cum-counselling centres for women in 104 police stations spread across eight districts. These centres will provide immediate psychological support, legal aid, and short-term rehabilitation to women and children facing abuse. They will be funded by the state government and operated by non-governmental organisations (NGOs). Child-friendly centres (rooms) were introduced in two police stations in Mumbai - Sion and Matunga - earlier this month. (Hindustan Times)

The approval was granted at the State Level Steering Committee meeting dated February 20, which was chaired by the additional chief secretary (home department). The government resolution issued subsequently named nine NGOs to run the centres – one NGO each for Palghar, Satara, Ahmednagar, Nandurbar, Buldhana, Nagpur and Amravati districts, and two NGOs for Wardha.

Police stations are usually the first point of contact for women and children who face abuse, and police personnel often provide informal counselling and escort survivors to shelter homes, said a senior official from the women and child development (WCD) department, which will be the controlling authority under the scheme.

“This new model will formalise the process by establishing dedicated units within police stations, allowing for decentralised, better-equipped support facilities,” the official said.

Each shelter-cum-counselling centre will be located inside a police station and be overseen by district women and child development officers and superintendents of police. They will be staffed by counsellors with master’s in social work (MSW) degrees, who will help survivors file police complaints, offer trauma-informed counselling, and assist in navigating medical and legal processes. Counsellors’ honorariums will be transferred by the state government directly to their bank accounts, eliminating the need for payments via NGOs.

The move follows widespread criticism of the 45 One-Stop Crisis Centres (OSCs) in the state, which are located inside hospital premises and offer support to rape and molestation victims. A 2023 review by the state commission for women revealed that most OSCs lacked trained personnel, round-the-clock services, and coordination with the police. In Mumbai, only one out of every 110 rape survivors was referred to an OSC.

“We had to start holding sensitisation sessions just to get the police to refer survivors to us,” said Swati Bandose from the Jogeshwari Trauma Centre OSC. “Often, police don’t involve us at all. Locating these services within police stations is the right step forward.”

The new centres could have significant impact in districts like Nandurbar and Gadchiroli, where women still face resistance while trying to file basic complaints, said Seema Deshpande, president of Bhartiya Stree Shakti, which runs the Nagpur OSC. “Having trained counsellors within police stations could finally open doors that have remained shut for too long,” she said.

Sandhya Gokhale, a senior member of the Forum Against Oppression of Women (FAOW), welcomed the development, saying the new model placed support where it was needed the most.

“It’s an institutional fix that could eliminate the trauma survivors face when they are forced to run between departments after experiencing violence,” said Gokhale. “But it will only work if the state invests in proper oversight.”

HT reached out to Dr Anup Kumar Yadav, secretary, state WCD department, but he did not respond to calls and messages.