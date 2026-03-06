Pollution from Thane, Panvel adding to Mumbai's bad air: High Court

The Bombay High Court on Thursday observed that pollution originating from adjoining cities such as Thane, Navi Mumbai and Panvel could be significantly contributing to Mumbai’s deteriorating air quality, and suggested that authorities examine preventive measures beyond municipal boundaries. The court had taken suo motu cognisance in October 2023 of rising pollution levels in the metropolis, noting that the air quality index frequently fluctuated between “good, satisfactory, moderate, poor, very poor and severe”. (ANI file photo)

On November 6, 2023, the court issued several directions to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and other authorities to take steps to mitigate pollution and submit suggestions for short-, medium- and long-term measures. During the hearing on Thursday, senior advocate Janak Dwarkadas, appearing for the city-based environmental group Vanashakti, told the court that heavy truck movement in areas under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has made commuting difficult and exposes motorists to large clouds of dust.

Dwarkadas also pointed to pollution caused by construction activity related to the Navi Mumbai International Airport and other infrastructure projects in the region, saying these have worsened the city’s air quality.

Taking note of the submissions, a division bench of chief justice Shree Chandrashekhar and justice Gautam Ankhad remarked that the situation appeared similar to that of Delhi, where pollution from neighbouring states such as Punjab and Haryana contributes significantly to its air quality crisis.

The bench allowed parties to submit their suggestions for curbing air pollution to a high-powered committee constituted by the court on January 29 to monitor compliance with its orders and review weekly reports from ward-level assistant municipal commissioners.

Observing that cross-boundary pollution must be examined by the relevant authorities, the court directed the City and Industrial Development Corporation and the Panvel Municipal Corporation to review the pollution situation within their jurisdictions.