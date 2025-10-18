Edit Profile
    Poor Ghodbunder Road stretch hits intercity bus services to Gujarat, Rajasthan

    Published on: Oct 18, 2025 6:12 AM IST
    By Shashank Rao
    Poor Ghodbunder Road stretch hits intercity bus services to Gujarat, Rajasthan
    Poor Ghodbunder Road stretch hits intercity bus services to Gujarat, Rajasthan

    Intercity bus services from Mumbai to Gujarat and Rajasthan face delays up to six hours due to poor road conditions on Ghodbunder Road, affecting festive travel.

    MUMBAI: Intercity bus services from Mumbai to Gujarat and Rajasthan have been severely hit due to the poor condition of the Ghodbunder Road in Thane, with operators reporting delays of up to six hours.

    On Thursday, members of the Bus Chalak Malak Sanghatana — an association of private bus owners — met state transport minister Pratap Sarnaik and senior transport department officials to raise concerns over the deteriorating road condition and traffic congestion on the key stretch.

    Operators said the situation has worsened in the run-up to Diwali and Chhath Puja, when thousands of passengers travel to their hometowns. The damaged and uneven road surface, coupled with heavy movement of trucks and trailers, has caused massive traffic snarls affecting both AC and non-AC intercity buses.

    “The buses are getting stranded for four to six hours on Thane-Ghodbunder Road alone. The situation has slightly improved since Thursday as road repairs have begun and truck movement is being better channelised,” said a bus operator who runs services to Gujarat and Rajasthan.

    Another operator said a bus that left Vasai around 5am this week took until afternoon to reach Borivali, a trip that normally takes two hours. “Passengers are often forced to get down midway and take auto rickshaws to the nearest railway station. Vehicles are getting stuck for hours on just a 5-6 km stretch,” he added.

    Operators also urged the department to look into curbing e-challans issued on highways and to streamline traffic on this corridor, which serves as a key interchange for heavy vehicles moving towards south, west and central India.

    Despite the delays, the demand for intercity buses remains high ahead of the festive season, with ticket prices ranging between 700 and 2,500 depending on the route, as long-distance trains remain packed.

    Speaking to HT, Sarnaik said he has instructed officials to take immediate measures. “I have already told my department to improve the situation on the Thane-Ghodbunder Road. I will also personally visit the stretch after Diwali,” he said.

    © 2025 HindustanTimes