Porn films racket: Raj Kundra files for discharge
Businessman Raj Kundra has sought discharge from the pornography case registered by Mumbai police for allegedly developing a mobile application to run the racket
Mumbai: Businessman Raj Kundra has sought discharge from the pornography case registered by Mumbai police for allegedly developing a mobile application to run the racket. Kundra has claimed that there is no direct or indirect financial link between him and the sale of pornographic material.
Kundra was named a key accused in the pornography case and was arrested on July 19 last year along with 10 other people. He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Information Technology Act and Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act. He was released on bail two months later.
While seeking discharge, Kundra has claimed that in February 2019 one Saurabh Kushwah insisted that he should invest in his company, M/s Armsprime Media Pvt Ltd (AMPL), a company which was engaged in providing digital platform to celebrities and content creators to engage with their fans.
This was a subscription-based model where fans can subscribe to contents of any artists of their choice on payment of fees. The police claimed that the app was used to upload pornographic content.
Kundra said in his plea that “he is not aware nor was he ever involved in any process of content creation in connection with any of the clients of AMPL.” He also claimed that there is no evidence to show that he made any kind of monetary or other gain from this.
He said that “the case of prosecution is not that there are victims who were coerced or threatened by the present applicant (Kundra). That, none of the artists (clients of AMPL) ever raised any grievance or any alarms with regards to the so–called filming and broadcasting of erotic contents. By their own admission, their dispute is in respect of sharing of financial gains and consequential contractual obligations.”
Kundra also denied the allegations that he was involved in the shooting of any pornographic content. “It is a sole discretion of the individual artists to upload their contents on the app. The present applicant has not been involved in any business transaction on such agreements or for uploading such content on the app by artists,” Kundra said in the discharge plea.
Dr Babasaheb tech varsity regional centre inaugurated at SPPU
Pune: Governor and Chancellor of universities Bhagat Singh Koshiyari inaugurated the “Pune Regional Centre” of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University Lonere on the Savitribai Phule Pune University campus on Tuesday. Similar regional centres would be set up at Aurangabad, Nagpur and Mumbai. SPPU and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University vice-chancellor Prof Karbhari Kale, SPPU pro vice-chancellor Prof Sanjeev Sonawane and others were present.
GMRT catches rare cosmic tango of radio galaxies
A rare cosmic spectacle – two galaxies performing a tango (dance) – has been discovered by an international team led by Indian radio astronomers. The discovery was made recently using the upgraded Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope located near Khodad village about 80 km north of Pune. This front-ranking radio telescope was built and is being operated as an international facility by the National Centre for Radio Astrophysics, Pune, of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research.
SC decision to refer petitions to larger bench gives little leeway to Shinde govt
With the Supreme Court referring a clutch of petitions related to the split in Shiv Sena to a constitution bench, the seven-week-old Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government has got a brief respite. Legislators in the Shinde camp are hopeful that the apex court will admit their contention that the defection by 40 Sena MLAs is out of the purview of the anti-defection law.
Fadnavis: Wrong to felicitate any convict
MumbaiDeputy chief minister on Tuesday Devendra Fadnavis opposed the felicitation of the 11 men convicted of raping Bilkis Bano, saying that such acts cannot be justified. Opposition legislators raised the issue of women's safety in the backdrop of several heinous crimes against women including the one in Bhandara district in which a 36-year woman was gang raped at least on two occasions in Gondia and Bhandara districts on July 30 and August 2, respectively.
More students opt for diplomas leading to high seat vacancies in junior colleges, say experts
Mumbai: For 16-year-old Aroonima P (name changed), the decision to opt for a diploma in Higher Secondary Vocational Courses (HSVC) over competing with fellow students for a seat in a junior college was easy. As an HSVC candidate, who chooses to pursue a three-year diploma in the same subject, Aroonima can now directly apply for admission to a second-year BTech course in any state engineering college after completion of her diploma.
