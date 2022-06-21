Post against Sharad Pawar: HC grants bail to Nitin Bhamre, restrains cops from arresting him
Mumbai: The Bombay high court on Tuesday granted bail to Nitin Bhamre, a student from Nashik who was arrested on May 13 for posting an allegedly derogatory tweet about Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar. The court also restrained the police from arresting him in three other FIRs registered against him over the same post.
The order came on an application filed by Bhamre seeking quashing of the FIRs registered against him. The court held that as Bhamre was already in custody for over a month, his further incarceration was not required and therefore he should be released during the pendency of his petition.
Bhamre’s advocates Subhash Jha and Harekrishna Mishra informed the division bench of justices N M Jamdar and N R Borkar that as per previous judgements of the Supreme court and other HCs, in the event of multiple FIRs being registered against a person for the same offence, the first FIR should be treated as the main FIR and the remaining FIRs should be clubbed with it.
Jha submitted that as Bhamre had already got bail in one FIR at Nashik and the state had not challenged it, the other FIRs should be quashed. When the bench sought to know what were the grounds for quashing of the FIRs, Jha submitted that the police had not followed the proper procedure of issuing Bhamre a notice under section 41 (A) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) hence the FIRs should be quashed and he should be granted bail.
Chief Public Prosecutor Aruna Pai submitted that she was opposing the plea for interim relief due to the previous antecedents of Bhamre.
After hearing the submissions, the bench held that Bhamre was a student and was in jail for over a month and it could not be countenanced and as there was an element of public interest involved he was being granted interim bail in two FIRs in which he has been shown arrested.
The court further directed the state not to arrest him in the remaining three FIRs during the pendency of the quashing petitions.
-
Agnipath stir: Nearly 1,000 people arrested in Bihar so far for violence, arson
The Eastern Central Railway (ECR) on Saturday announced regulation of train operations that remained in effect till Monday. According to a statement from the zone, the restrictions will be done away with starting Tuesday due to improvement in law and order in Bihar. “We are drawing the schedule accordingly,” zonal chief public relations officer Virendra Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Watch | Groom rides bulldozer to venue, BJP MLA cites Yogi govt's popularity
Bulldozers have lately become a talking point in Uttar Pradesh with chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led government making good use of them while taking action against properties of rioters and criminals. The chief minister is often referred to as ‘Bulldozer Baba’.
-
Maha MLC polls: Deshmukh, Nawab Malik fail to cast vote after SC refuses bail
Anil Deshmukh was arrested in November last year in connection with a corruption case levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, while Nawab Malik was held in February this year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his associates.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics