Postponement of PG exams: State warns MU of disciplinary actions

Mumbai: The state has pulled up the University of Mumbai (MU) and Kolhapur’s Shivaji University on Friday for postponing postgraduate examinations without discussing it with the government. The vice-chancellor (VC) of Shivaji University is also in-charge VC for MU.

A letter sent to the universities by the principal secretary of higher and technical education stated that it is a serious matter that MU and Shivaji University have postponed examinations even as discussions are underway between non-teaching staff of state universities and the state government.

The letter also states that employees should be asked to resume duty or face disciplinary action.

Examination proceedings were boycotted by the non-teaching staff across the state from Thursday. The agitators’ demands include such issues as paying pending salary arrears, filling vacant posts and implementing the old pension scheme. Higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil appealed to them to withdraw the agitation, saying that a positive decision would be taken to accept the demands. However, the university employees continued their protest.

The principal secretary of higher and technical education, Vikas Chandra Rastogi, sent a letter to all universities on Friday. Employees should be asked to return to work or face disciplinary action. According to the letter VCs, who have made it a mandatory measure to hold exams on time. Rupesh Malusare, general secretary, Mumbai Vidyapeeth Karmachari Sangh (MVKS), said, “We are firm on our demands so we decided to continue our strike. We are ready to face any action taken by the authorities.”