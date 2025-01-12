MUMBAI: A day after a 27-year-old woman died after falling from the 11th floor of her Powai office, police investigations revealed that the emergency window from which she fell had been improperly latched. Powai woman’s death from 11th floor: Cops say the emergency window was improperly latched

The incident occurred on January 9 at Supreme Business Park, where Jinal Vora, an employee of New York-based insurance firm Marsh and McLennan, lost her balance while drinking coffee near the window. Vora fell to the garden area on the 10th floor, suffering critical head injuries.

Colleagues rushed her to Hiranandani Hospital, where she was placed on a ventilator. She succumbed to her injuries the following morning. Doctors confirmed extensive skull damage, multiple fractures, and severe tissue injuries.

The initial probe found that the emergency window lock had been left open. Police confirmed that this gap led to the fall. The absence of safety measures at the workplace has drawn sharp criticism from Vora’s family.

Her brother, Vaibhav Vora, alleged negligence on the company’s part, citing the lack of CCTVs and inadequate safety protocols. “The emergency window was not locked, and it’s a mystery how such an incident could happen. None of the floors have CCTVs, which is a major security lapse. The company must ensure proper safety measures to prevent another tragedy,” he said.

Vora’s husband, advocate Siddharth Kakka, described her as an ambitious and driven individual. “A month ago, we celebrated our third wedding anniversary. She was a brilliant student and was very driven and ambitious. I got a call thinking she must have fainted but I wasn’t aware she had a bad fall. We spoke on the fateful day at 3:00 pm. Jinal was my strongest pillar, it will be hard for me to cope with her loss. The company should have paid attention to the window lock. I have lost a problem-solver partner, who was very supportive,” he said.

Jinal Vora, a Borivali East resident, joined Marsh and McLennan in 2024. She was pursuing her third degree, a law course at MKES College in Malad, and had previously completed degrees in Banking and Insurance as well as Investment Banking.

The family has urged the company to prioritise employee safety, including installing CCTV cameras and ensuring secure infrastructure. Police investigations are ongoing.