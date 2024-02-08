 Prakash Ambedkar lays out agenda for MVA, demands OBC quota in Parl, state assembly | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Prakash Ambedkar lays out agenda for MVA, demands OBC quota in Parl, state assembly

Prakash Ambedkar lays out agenda for MVA, demands OBC quota in Parl, state assembly

BySaurabha Kulshreshtha
Feb 08, 2024 05:01 PM IST

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar has laid out a 39-point agenda for a Common Minimum Programme (CMP) of the Maha Vikas Aghadi combine.

The VBA leader has covered issues like social justice, agriculture and land reforms in the document. (Prakash Ambedkar | Official X account)
Besides demanding a caste census, Ambedkar has sought reserved seats for Other Backward Class (OBCs) in the Lok Sabha and state assembly.

Ambedkar had submitted 25 demands to be considered for the CMP last week while today’s draft of 35 demands comes before the next meeting of the alliance.

The VBA leader has covered issues like social justice, agriculture and land reforms in the document.

“VBA has already declared its stand that there should be separate quota for Marathas, and they should not be given reservation from OBC quota. Besides that, there should be a caste census. We also demand reserved seats for OBCs in Parliament and the assembly,” states the draft.

Ambedkar also demanded price control over water, electricity and fertilisers which play an important role in the agricultural production cost.

He has asked the MVA to explain its stand on the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee Act which he has alleged has “anti farmer provisions” and demanded the cancellation of corporate farming.

