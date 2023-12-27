Prakash Ambedkar urges 12 lok sabha seats for VBA in Maharashtra, proposes equal distribution among allies

Mumbai: Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar expressed willingness to ally with the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) under the condition of receiving 12 Lok Sabha constituencies in seat sharing. Ambedkar proposed an equal distribution of 12 seats each for Congress, NCP, Thackeray faction, and VBA in the upcoming elections HT Image

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, where Congress and NCP lost seven seats due to substantial VBA votes, two former chief ministers, Sushilkumar Shinde, and Ashok Chavan, along with others faced the defeat due to the votes taken by the VBA candidates who ate into the anti-BJP votes. Ambedkar stressed the need for a strategic alliance. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray had earlier announced an alliance with Ambedkar’s VBA, emphasising its importance in the MVA.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

While NCP chief Sharad Pawar recommended including Ambedkar in the alliance, no official decision has been made by the opposition coalition. MVA leaders anticipate a decision after the Congress birth anniversary function in Nagpur on December 28.

During the meeting held on Tuesday of the VBA state executive committee, Ambedkar highlighted the party’s increased strength over the last five years. He argued that the split between Shiv Sena and NCP had diminished their influence, making a case for the allocation of 12 LS seats to VBA in alliance with MVA.

“Due to the split in the Shiv Sena and NCP, their strength has reduced. Congress is not in position to form the government on its own at the centre and won only one LS seat in 2019. Considering the ground reality there is no point in fighting for more constituencies in seat sharing. So we suggest that all four parties Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena, and VBA should fight for 12 seats each,” said state president of VBA Rekha Thakur after the meeting.

“We all have the same agenda and that is to defeat the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But there should not be further delay in seat sharing. We are ready to fight on 12 LS seats and will give at least three Muslim candidates. But we can not wait for an indefinite period,” said Siddhartha Mokale, chief spokesperson of VBA.