Somenath Ghose, 58 Pre-poll project revival seems a bid for superficial bid for votes

IT Professional

Resident - Kopar Khairane

Constituency - Airoli

As Maharashtra dives headlong into the assembly election season, the state is abuzz with heightened political activity. Political parties are pulling out all the stops—launching ambitious manifestos laden with grandiose promises and freebies, organising high-energy rallies, and engaging in heated debates that often devolve into personal accusations. Amid this commotion, the core issues affecting the common man risk being drowned out.

The election period is also marked by political instability, with candidates frequently switching allegiances in pursuit of party tickets. This practice not only confuses voters but also forces them to grapple with tough choices: Should they support a candidate they trust who has joined an opposing party or remain loyal to a party that aligns with their broader ideological beliefs?

Adding to the pre-election frenzy is a sudden revival of dormant infrastructure projects. Stalled road repairs, delayed tunnel constructions, and incomplete flyovers are swiftly brought to life. While these activities ostensibly aim to improve public infrastructure, many perceive them as last-minute attempts by incumbent governments to curry favour with voters. Such hurried efforts often fail to address long-term public needs, instead serving as superficial gestures of efficiency.

The challenges faced by Navi Mumbai provide a microcosm of the broader issues affecting the state. Residents regularly contend with severe traffic congestion, unplanned water cuts, and erratic water supply schedules. Traffic management and law enforcement remain sporadic, intensifying only during festivals. A particularly troubling concern is the prevalence of modified motorbikes that disrupt neighbourhoods with their high-speed, high-decibel antics, often continuing late into the night. While cleanliness initiatives have made some headway, these efforts frequently appear tokenistic—more about securing accolades than fostering a lasting hygiene culture.

Amidst the chaos, a silver lining has emerged: preserving communal harmony. Despite the political turbulence, Maharashtra has remained largely free of incidents that threaten its social fabric, reflecting the resilience and unity of its people.

For voters, however, the election season brings more frustration than clarity. They yearn for leaders who address pressing issues year-round, not just during the campaign. Genuine progress demands leaders who consistently prioritise the public’s welfare and deliver on promises with sincerity and transparency.

As Maharashtra prepares to elect its next government, the question looms large: will this election bring leaders who are truly committed to building a better future, or will it be another chapter in the saga of political expediency?

As told to G Mohiuddin Jeddy