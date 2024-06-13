Public trust moves HC, challenges BMC circular on Bakri Eid sacrifices

MUMBAI: The Akhil Bharat Krishi Go Seva Sangh, a public trust, has filed a petition in the Bombay High Court against a May 29 circular issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) permitting animal sacrifices at 47 markets and 67 meat shops for Bakri Eid. Deonar Abattoir

The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) argues that these designated shops and markets lack the facilities mandated by animal welfare laws. It also says the establishments are not recognised or approved by the BMC to carry out such activities. The petitioners assert that the Deonar Abattoir, which is fully equipped for animal slaughter, should be the sole location for these sacrifices.

According to the petitioner, allowing these meat shops to operate would violate four other court precedents and at least 11 legislations, including the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, The Food Safety and Standards Act, and the Environment Protection Act. The petition also highlights the inadequacies of these meat shops, such as the absence of veterinary doctors and proper disposal facilities for carcasses and excreta.

Concerns were also raised about the overcrowded municipal markets, which are frequently visited by women and children. In a similar case, the high court had previously ruled against slaughtering in high-footfall areas, the petition notes.

The PIL emphasises that conducting sacrifices in unauthorised places impacts food safety, environmental laws, and animal health. Additionally, it claims that the BMC has a pattern of issuing such circulars at the last minute to avoid legal challenges. Some meat shops near Mumbai airport allegedly also violate the Aircraft Act, 1934, posing further safety concerns.

The petition seeks the quashing of the BMC circular and a stay on its implementation pending the court’s decision. A bench consisting of Chief Justice DK Upadhyay and Justice Amit Borkar will hear the petition in due course. Bakri Eid will be celebrated on Sunday, June 16, and Monday, June 17.